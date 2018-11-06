Brrring It: Outdoor Rink Season Is Nearly Here

Ice at Santa Monica, a seasonal ice rink located at 5th and Arizona, debuts on Nov. 8. Cool bonus? Ice skating is free on opening night, from 6 to 9 o'clock.

What to Know Thursday, Nov. 8

6 to 9 p.m. Grand Opening

Free skating that night; $15 after, through to Jan. 21

Even though the official solstice-flavored start of wintertime stands about seven weeks from the day after Halloween, lovers of the coldest season can grow impatient when November arrives and "a winter feel" is desired.

This can mean Christmas carols played in the car, or peppermint-flavored coffee orders, or some household decorating of the nutcrackeriest kind.

But winter-seekers don't have to wait too long for one of early November's first frosty gifts: The opening of the seasonal ice rinks.

Peppermint people and wearers of scarves, be heartened, for Ice at Santa Monica is officially throwing a Grand Opening Celebration just a week into November, on Thursday the 8th, and skating will be free for three fantabulous hours that evening.

The so-called fantabulous stretch of free ice skating? Be on the blades from 6 to 9 o'clock.

Catering trucks, DJ-spun tunes, an interactive photo booth, and "a performance by some of California's elite skaters" will also add sparkle to the icy opening.

Even if you can't pirouette by on Nov. 8 for a few free spins on the skates, be gladdened, for Ice at Santa Monica will keep the wintry good times glittery, right through to Jan. 21, 2019.

Fifteen dollars nabs you "all-day admission," and skate rental, before and after the free event on opening night.

Where to find this frosty pop-up? Just blocks from the ocean, at Fifth Street and Arizona Avenue.

How long has Ice been chilling at that location? A dozen delightful years.

Is it winter yet? Nope, not for some weeks yet, but you can find a few seasonal staples, early, if you know in which direction to skate.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations