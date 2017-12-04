500-Acre Brush Fire Spreading in Santa Paula

Fire engines and helicopters were responding to a brush fire in Ventura County on Monday evening.

As of 8 p.m., the fire had reportedly scorched 500 acres near Steckel Park in the Santa Paula area.





The Ventura County Fire Department tweeted that the fire -- dubbed the Thomas fire -- was moving at a rapid rate of spread.

The California Highway PAtrol closed Highway 150 in both directions as firefighters battled the blaze.

The cause of the fire was unknown.