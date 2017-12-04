500-Acre Brush Fire Spreading in Santa Paula - NBC Southern California
500-Acre Brush Fire Spreading in Santa Paula

By Whitney Irick

    Ventura County Air Unit

    Fire engines and helicopters were responding to a brush fire in Ventura County on Monday evening.

    As of 8 p.m., the fire had reportedly scorched 500 acres near Steckel Park in the Santa Paula area.


    The Ventura County Fire Department tweeted that the fire -- dubbed the Thomas fire -- was moving at a rapid rate of spread.

    The California Highway PAtrol closed Highway 150 in both directions as firefighters battled the blaze. 

    The cause of the fire was unknown.

    Published 57 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

