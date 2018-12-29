Buckeyes and Huskies, Here's Where to Show Off Your Spirit

Looking for a place to hang out on New Year's Day, beyond the bowl action and big parade? The Original Farmers Market at Third & Fairfax will be open.

Which came first: Rose Bowl Stadium or the Original Farmers Market?

Answer: The capacious Pasadena landmark, which will celebrate its centennial in under a half decade.

But the food-filled public market at Third & Fairfax wasn't far behind the Crown City sports setting in its grand debut; it arrived in 1934, making it another true and time-tested Southern California gem.

And while the Original Farmers Market isn't cheek-by-jowl with Pasadena, occupying, as it does, its famous place in the Fairfax District/West 3rd area, it is a favorite stop for those visitors who've come to cheer on their team in the Rose Bowl.

So much so, in fact, that if you call upon the market on New Year's Eve during any given year, or New Year's Day, and you linger long enough over a cup of joe, you're bound to see people proudly wearing sweatshirts proclaiming their fandom of one of the Rose Bowl teams.

There are a couple of reasons behind this, surely.

One? The Original Farmers Market always makes a point to display a cheerful banner welcoming both teams. It's tradition. So seeing a few t-shirts, or many t-shirts, bearing the mascot of one of the Rose Bowl teams is pretty likely, overall.

Two? The market remains open on New Year's Day, each year, making it a rare stand-out among the many local attractions that shutter for the holiday.

The market's hours are lengthy, too: Visit from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. The New Year's Eve hours are not quite as long but definitely long-ish: 9 a.m. to 6 in the evening.

And three? As always, there is no admission to enter the Original Farmers Market, making it an ideal stop for visitors and locals looking to save a few extra bucks during the spendy holidays.

Of course, if you want a burger, toffee, cocoa, or a craft brew, you'll want to have money. But the strolling, the looking, and the ever-popular people-watching?

All free, since 1934.

Which is just a dozen years after the stadium located at 1001 Rose Bowl Drive opened. Making the Rose Bowl and the Original Farmers Market partners in history, in longevity, and, yes, in very busy New Year's Days, year in and year out.

