Budlight Giving All of California Free Beers if Mexico Beats Brazil

The Twitter account of Bud Light announced that everyone in California gets a free beer if Mexico beats Brazil on Monday in the World Cup and advances to the fifth game, i.e. the quarterfinals.



The announcement was made via the company's Twitter account, with an image that looks like the United States Constitution, says that if Mexico breaks the curse of the fifth game, the celebration will be with free beer for all Californians.

Mexico has exited the World Cup at the Round of 16 stage in each of the past six editions of the global soccer tournament. On Wednesday, Mexico lost 3-0 to Sweden but still qualified for the last 16 thanks to South Korea's surprise 2-0 triumph over Germany.

As such, Mexico faces Brazil on Monday at 7 a.m. Pacific Time, and if El Tri beats the Selecao, everyone in California get a free Budlight beer.