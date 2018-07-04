Friends, Family Mourn Victim in Cal Poly Pomona Stabbing

Details about the campus security guard killed on the campus of Cal Poly Pomona are emerging. Hetty Chang reports for NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on July 3, 2018.

Friends say there's a lot they'll miss about Mark Manlapaz, the 36-year-old Cal Poly Pomona campus security guard that was killed Friday.

Manlapaz worked for three years as a Claremont Park Ranger, but that was only one of his jobs. For the other, he wore a uniform as a public safety specialist at Cal Poly Pomona.

On Friday, while on duty, Manlapaz was tragically stabbed to death by another employee, a 27-year-old campus custodian. The attacker was later shot by police and also died.

On Tuesday night, flowers were visible at the scene where investigators say Manlapaz fought for his life.

"I'm sure he did fight," Sgt. David Demetz, a friend and colleague, says. "I'm sure he did fight -- and wanted to be around for his family and friends."

His family in Victorville was still grieving on Tuesday and could not bring themselves to speak publicly. Ken McCarthy, Manlapaz's stepfather, shared that his stepson was a respectful and generous to a fault. He said Manlapaz took pride in protecting others.

"He began to working for Cal Poly Pomona while a student in 2002," McCarthy said. "He has two degrees from there."

The city of Claremont's post ahead of Thursday's vigil for Manlapaz said, "Mark was a friendly, helpful, and dedicated figure in the Claremont Wilderness Park and on the campus of Cal Poly Pomona. He will be greatly missed by his family, co-workers, and the community."