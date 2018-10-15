Some of the strongest Santa Ana winds in years are expected to sweep through Southern California Monday with gusts topping out at about 75 mph in mountain areas. Shanna Mendiola has the forecast for Monday Oct. 15, 2018. (Published 2 hours ago)

What to Know Southern California Edison says electric circuits in some high-risk fire areas might be shut off Monday as a protective measure

Mountains will be slammed by northeast winds of between 25 and 45 miles per hour, gusting to 65 mph and 75 mph

The winds will combine with dry air to raise the threat of wildfires, prompting a red flag warning for most of LA County

Some of the strongest Santa Ana winds in years are expected to sweep through Southern California Monday with gusts topping out at about 70 mph in mountain areas.

The winds will combine with dry air to raise the threat of wildfires, prompting a red flag warning for most of Los Angeles County. The fire weather warning will be in effect in the San Gabriel Mountains, Angeles National Forest, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, the San Fernando, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel valleys, the Los Angeles coast, downtown LA and the Hollywood Hills. No warning was in effect in the Antelope Valley.

"This is one of the strongest wind events we've seen in years," said NBC4 forecaster Shanna Mendiola. "It looks like the strongest winds will move through this morning and into this afternoon."

Gusts in the 40s were reported early Monday.

October is historically the worst month for wildfires in California. Seven of the state's most destructive wildfires on record have occurred in October, including the deadly 2017 Northern California wildfires.

Southern California Edison officials said electric circuits in some high-risk fire areas might be shut off Monday, a measure that's part of a new state policy allowing for protective blackouts. A spokesman for SCE said neighborhoods in foothill communities from Santa Clarita to Pasadena could get their electricity shut off.

About 31,400 SCE customers were without power early Monday, including 23,345 customers in Los Angeles County.

Click here for SCE's outage map.

Areas served by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power were not part of the intentional blackout warnings.

Mountains will be battered by northeast winds of between 25 and 45 miles per hour, gusting to 65 mph and 75 mph. Humidity levels will be down to between 4 and 12 percent.

In Orange County -- including mountain areas below 6,000 feet, the Cleveland National Forest and in valley areas -- winds of 20-40 mph with 60 mph gusts are expected, gusting to 80 mph in some areas amid 5-10 percent humidity. The red flag warning in Orange County will last from 3 a.m. today until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

In Riverside County, mountain areas, foothills and the Coachella Valley are under red flag warnings. Winds of 20 to 30 mph are in the forecast and gusts near 60 mph possible over the Santa Ana Mountains and near the San Gorgonio Pass.