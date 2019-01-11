Celebrate Underwater Parks Day, in Long Beach

Learn more about our Marine Protected Areas, at the Aquarium of the Pacific on Saturday, Jan. 12.

What to Know Saturday, Jan. 12, 9 a.m. to noon

Aquarium of the Pacific

Included with admission

There isn't much opportunity, in this world, to truck out the word "teeming," at least not in everyday conversation.

But if you were to say that the underwater parks near our coast are absolutely teeming with life, well, no one would raise a fin, we mean a fuss, rather.

For these lovely, lush, and gloriously gurgly wonderlands do teem with life, from kelp to crustaceans to our gill-rocking fish friends.

How, though, to learn more about the Marine Protected Areas around Southern California? And dive deeper into what "commercial and recreational activities (are) permitted"?

The Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach can help buffs of the Big Blue wade out into the many topics surrounding our life-filled, ecosystem-rich Marine Protected Areas, or MPAs, if you're in a rush or, yes, in the know. (And you so are, in the know we mean.)

If learning more about MPAs is a corner of ocean-based knowledge you'd like to grow for yourself, best paddle for the Long Beach-based aquarium on Saturday, Jan. 12.

That's Underwater Parks Day, and aquariums up and down the coast will observe the important occasion in a variety of ways.

You can bet that education will be at the center of every planned happening, for connecting landlubbers like us with what is going one beneath the nearby waves is a centerpiece of the annual aquatic observance.

At the Aquarium of the Pacific?

Look for booths in the Great Hall, and be sure to visit them between 9 a.m. and noon, for all of the information you seek.

This is included in your admission to the aquarium.

And if you're at the Santa Monica Pier in the afternoon of the 12th? Be sure to stop by the Santa Monica Pier Aquarium for a "360-degree experience" of "underwater paradises" via the Underwater Treasure virtual experience.

Details on tickets and times? Swim in this direction now.

