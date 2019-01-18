Children's Snack Program Will Be Expanded to Help Families Affected by Teachers Strike

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will expand its Children's Snack Program to help families affected by the Los Angeles Unified School District Teacher Strike.

"We understand the challenges many households and children are facing as the strike continues," John Wicker, director of the Department of Parks and Recreation said.

The Children's Snack Program's services will be provided at nine different parks in the county.

The following parks will serve snacks from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. during weekdays beginning Friday.

• City Terrace Park, 1126 N. Hazard Ave., Los Angeles.

• Eugene A. Obregon Park, 4021 E. First St., Los Angeles.

• Ruben Salazar Park, 3864 Whittier Blvd., Los Angeles.

• Dexter Park, 11053 N. Trail Road, Kagel Canyon.

• Athens Park, 12603 S. Broadway, Los Angeles.

• Helen Keller Park, 12521 S. Vermont Ave., Los Angeles.

• Leon H. Washington Park, 8908 S. Maie Ave., Los Angeles.

• Mary M. Bethune Park, 1244 E. 61 St., Los Angeles.

• Ladera Park, 6027 Ladera Park Ave., Los Angeles.

These parks will provide snacks from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the duration of the strike:

• Jesse Owens Community Regional Park, 9651 S. Western Ave., Los Angeles.

• Ted Watkins Memorial Park, 1335 E. 103 St., Los Angeles.

• Victoria Community Regional Park, 419 E. 192 St., Carson.

• Franklin D. Roosevelt Park, 7600 Graham Ave., Los Angeles.

• El Cariso Community Regional Park, 13100 Hubbard St., Sylmar.

• Belvedere Community Regional Park, 4914 E. Cesar Chavez Ave., Los Angeles.

In addition, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved waiving admission, parking and other fees for LAUSD with their custodians at the following locations from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Descanso Gardens in La Canada-Flintridge

Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden in Arcadia

South Coast Botanic Garden in Palos Verdes Estades

Virginia Robinson Gardens in Beverly Hills

For more information, visit the Parks and Recreation website here.