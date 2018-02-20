A group of three kids were caught stealing packages from the front porch of a Loma Linda home. Tony Shin reports for the NBC4 News on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018)

Porch package thieves have struck again, but this time cameras captured kids in the act at a Loma Linda home.

Little did they know, homeowner Jon Frederico had a video surveillance system called Ring installed on his doorbell.

"It's shocking. It's something you don't want to see, especially in your neighborhood," Frederico said.

At about 11:15 a.m. Monday, Frederico received a notification on his ring device confirming the delivery of his two packages containing electrical outlets for a home improvement project.

However, when he arrived home later that day, the packages were nowhere to be found.

Frederico then checked his home surveillance footage, shocked to find that the porch package thieves could be no more than 9 to 12 years old.

In the surveillance video, three kids can be seen walking towards Frederico’s home.

The two older children appear to coax the youngest boy to grab the package from the front porch while they keep an eye out on the front lawn.

The little boy can be seen scurrying towards the porch to quickly swipe the package, stumbling briefly on his run back to his older friends. The little boy then delivered the packages to the older boy in a dark hoodie and the three walk away.

Frederico reported the theft to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department who have yet to identify the young porch thieves.

Photos Olympics Fans Wear Their National Spirit on Their Faces

While he says he was angry that his packages were stolen, he was more upset by the fact that children were the culprits. He hopes someone will recognize the kids so that they can learn a lesson.

"So whatever parents are out there of these kids that they try to help their kids learn how to be productive members of society and that stealing is wrong and bad. Hopefully they can grow from this experience,” Frederico said.

If you have any information about the kids or the case, please contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.