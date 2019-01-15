Citrus College, Azusa Pacific University in Glendora on Lockdown

Two school campuses were locked down Tuesday as police investigated reports of a shooting threat.

Citrus College and the nearby Azusa Pacific campus in Glendora ordered lockdowns late Tuesday morning. Police confirmed they are investigating a report of threats made to Citrus College.

Details about the threat were not immediately available.

Citrus College sent out a tweet advising students to stay away from the campus. The tweet asked students to "go to the nearest room, turn off lights, lock door, and remain quiet."

Azusa Pacific also tweeted an alert, asking anyone on campus to shelter in place.

"The Glendora Police Department is actively investigating a threat of a shooting directed towards Citrus Community College," the school said in a statement.

