Pitcher Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Dodger Stadium on April 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. All players are wearing #42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Need a streak snapped? Call Clayton Kershaw.

Kershaw struck out 12 batters as the Los Angeles Dodgers ended their franchise-worst 11-game losing streak to the Arizona Diamondbacks, 7-2, on Jackie Robinson Day.

"It was definitely getting old losing to this team," said Dodgers leadoff hitter Chris Taylor. "It's nice to finally get a win."

For the first time all season, Kershaw got run support as the Dodgers hung seven runs on the Snakes thanks largely in part to Yasiel Puig and Chris Taylor.

"It's always nice to get some runs," said Kershaw after the game. "We needed a win today, obviously, so it was good."

After the Dodgers scored a run in the second inning, Puig broke the game open with a two-run single in the bottom of the third to give L.A. a 3-0 lead.

Taylor went 2-for-5 with a home run, double, and three RBI as the leadoff hitter broke out of a recently slump and took over the team lead in home runs with three.

"My swing feels pretty good," said Taylor after the game. "We made an effort to be more disciplined. We stuck with it and we grinded out at-bats and made him [Godley] work."

Discover Your Dodgers: Scott Alexander Part 2

NBC LA Sports reporter Michael J. Duarte interviews Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Scott Alexander about his love of reggae, Seinfeld, and Nicolas Cage. (Published Thursday, April 12, 2018)

Kershaw (1-2), finally recorded his first win of the season, allowing just one run on two hits with no walks and 12 strikeouts in seven strong innings.

Kershaw improved to 9-1 with a 1.54 ERA in 14 starts against the Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.

"We're going to face the Diamondbacks four times within the first two months," said Kershaw. "You can't be predicatble so you have to mix things up. Barnsey [Austin Barnes] did a good job with that."

Discover Your Dodgers: Scott Alexander

NBC LA Sports reporter Michael J. Duarte interviews Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Scott Alexander about the Napa Valley fires, pitching for Pepperdine, and batting Type 1 Diabetes. (Published Thursday, April 12, 2018)

Paul Goldschmidt recorded the only home run on the afternoon for Arizona as he sent an 90MPH four-seam fastball from Kershaw into the seats in center field for his fourth home run of the season.

Entering the game, Arizona starter Zack Godley was undefeated with a 0.64 ERA on the season including a 6-1 victory over the Dodgers on April, 3rd. However, Godley (2-1) fell back to earth on Sunday, allowing six runs (five earned) on five hits with a season-high six walks and four strikeouts in four short innings.

Since the start of Jackie Robinson Day in 2004, the Dodgers are 12-3 (.800) and are tied with the Cardinals with the most wins on this day.



Streak Snapper

Kershaw not only snapped the Dodgers three-game losing streak, he snapped a Los Angeles franchise-worst 11-game losing streak to a single opponent in the Arizona Diamondbacks.

#Dbacks @ #Dodgers Clayton Kershaw strikes out Paul Goldschmidt swinging in the top of the 1st inning (00:17) MLB Gameday: https://t.co/ZljZ6NrHZ5pic.twitter.com/lQo9j1qLKo — Ballpark Videos (@BallparkVids) April 15, 2018

"A life is not important except in the impact it has on other lives"

The Dodgers celebrated the 71st anniversary of the day Jackie Robinson broke the Major League Baseball color barrier by making his big league debut. Robinson teammate, Don Newcombe threw out the ceremonial first pitch and the first 40,000 fans in attendance received a replica Jackie Robinson jersey.





Up Next:

The Dodgers travel south to San Diego where they will face the Padres for the first time this season in a three-game series at Petco Park. LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu will start on Monday opposite LHP Robbie Erlin. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10PM PST.

If you can't view the embedded videos, click "VIEW THE FULL MOBILE SITE" at the bottom of this page.