Click! OC Fair's 'My Fair Selfie' Launches

Lively props and zingy backgrounds give this fresh fair photo opp pizzazz. Visit the OC Fair & Event Center on select dates through Aug. 12 to give the snapshot fun a spin.

What to Know OC Fair & Event Center

Included with fair admission

Props, backgrounds, and other selfie-cool enhancers are part of the fun

The question is not "will I take a selfie at the OC Fair?"

Rather, it is how many selfies you'll snap, in front of what bulb-bright attractions, which squealable piglets, and how many food stands selling the strangest of eats.

Selfies and the spectacular setting of a large county fair are truly a tight twosome, and locating all of the choice spots, the kind of pose-ready places made for your social self, can be part of the fun of wandering around the vast, sight-packed space.

The OC Fair gets this, and staffers have surely watched dozens, if not hundreds, if not thousands of guests hold their cameras out at arm's length over the last five or six years.

To respond to this widespread hankering for the ultimate selfie backgrounds, the Costa Mesa extravaganza, which runs on select dates through Aug. 12, 2018, has created its first-ever "pop-up palace of photo fun."

My Fair Selfie, a "selfie museum," debuts near the event's Green Gate entrance on Friday, July 20 at 7 o'clock, following a special VIP party in the late afternoon.

Cost to enter, after you've paid for your fair admission? It's five bucks.

Choosing what to show in your photos? That'll be as tough as cotton candy is airy: There are 11 vignettes, all themed, including areas called Go Cow Crazy and Carnival Plush Play Zone.

Carnival. Plush. Play. Zone. Four words with so much promise.

Will there be oversized bacon strips to include in your sassy, fair-tastic photograph? Yep.

Huge pieces of popped popcorn? That's another crunchy OC Fair classic, so you bet.

And none other than Conrad the Unicorn, a large unicorn made of balloons, will call upon My Fair Selfie, should you require a super-extra-cute Conrad snap.

For all of the details, click, click, click over to the My Fair Selfie site now to learn more about the OC Fair's freshest and wackiest addition.





