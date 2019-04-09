Click into a Ticket for Brick Bar LA

The LEGO-lavish bar'll pop up in LA right near the start of fall 2019. Tickets are now on sale.

What to Know Thursday, Sept. 19 through Sunday, Sept. 22

$25

LA location TBD

What's the more distinctive sound?

An ice cube clinking against the side of a glass or a small plastic brick as it goes "click"?

Both are pretty recognizable, but hearing the pairing in the same place doesn't always happen.

That will change, in September, when the Brick Bar LA pops up in Los Angeles, giving 21-and-over guests the chance to sip something refreshing and spirited while they build colorful castles, ships and rockets to the moon.

This isn't a pop-up from LEGO, do note, but rather a traveling pop-up outfit that began bricking-it-up overseas.

And the exact location remains, as of now, "secret."

But what is good to know, as April 2019 revs up? Tickets are on sale for the event, which will only click, click, click for four fun days.

And those days? Thursday, Sept. 19 through Sunday, Sept. 22 are the clicky and cocktail-delightful dates to keep in mind.

Also keep in mind that guests under the age of 18 may visit Brick Bar LA before 6 in the evening. And should they be with an adult? In a word, yep.

A ticket is $25.

Once you're inside Brick Bar LA? Prepare to behold "1 million blocks," include premade creations to admire and rectangles to fashion into your own creative ideas.

You may even score a prize for your excellent block-filled structure.

For more on this blocky bash, and to get your ticket, click into this page now.

So: Are there more days between the spring of 2019 and the first day of fall, or are there more bricks in your toy chest, the trunk you visit daily for inspiration?

Let's be honest: Your toy chest holds the higher number. So while September may seem like a good stretch away, best plan now should you want get a kick out of Brick Bar LA.

