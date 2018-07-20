Convicted Pot Grower Sentenced in Grisly Kidnap, Torture of Pot Shop Owner

Kyle Handley appears in a Santa Ana courtroom at his kidnapping trial on Jan. 3, 2018.

A convicted pot grower was sentenced to four life sentences without the possibility of parole Friday in the grisly kidnapping, torture and maiming of the owner of a flourishing marijuana collective who was targeted because he and two others thought the victim buried $1 million in the Mojave Desert.

Kyle Handley, 38, was convicted of the crime in January.

The case goes back five years when the Fountain Valley man believed a marijuana dealer, someone he did business with, had stashed cash.



Handley went to Las Vegas with him twice in the spring of 2012 where they stayed in expensive suites and "had a good time," prosecutors said.

It was about that time that Handley and high school friend Hossein Nayeri began plotting to kidnap the man, prosecutors said.

They spied on the man for months using small cameras and GPS trackers that showed the victim making trips to a spot in the Mojave Desert in Kern County, prosecutors said.

Then in the early morning hours of Oct. 2, 2012, the two, along with a third man, Ryan Kevorkian, kidnapped the victim and his roommate from their Newport Beach home, tied them up and drove them to the desert, prosecutors said.

With Handley behind the wheel of a rented van, Nayeri and Kevorkian stomped on the victim, burned him with a torch and shocked him with a Taser, demanding to know where the money was, during the 2 1/2 hour drive to the desert, prosecutors said.



Off a dirt road in the middle of nowhere, they cut off the man's genitals and left the woman to die when they didn't find the money, prosecutors said.

But both victims were rescued.

Prosecutors said Handley and Nayeri were as "thick as thieves" and high school friends who planned the crime together.



"These people were ruthless and they were efficient in the way that they carried out the crime," said Orange County Senior Deputy District Attorney Matt Murphy.

Defense attorneys argued that the evidence against Handley was circumstantial and that Nayeri had access to his home and his truck.

"You can find his truck guilty of aiding and abetting and you can find his house guilty of aiding and abetting, but unfortunately those aren't named defendants in the case," said Handley's attorney, Robert Weinberg. "It's my client who's being charged."

The district attorney said if the kidnapping cases were to be overturned, Handley could petition for parole.

The judge said in court that even if Handley was just driving the van, he could have stopped the crime.

Nayeri faces the same charges. He has denied any involvement in the crime.

He was awaiting trial in this case when he grabbed headlines in 2016 for a brazen escape that he recorded on contraband cellphone from the Men's Central Jail in Santa Ana.

Kevorkian's attorney declined to comment.