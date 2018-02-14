A Central Los Angeles couple is living in a nightmare after they bought and moved into a mansion known as the "Murder House."

Recognized for its appearance in the first season of "American Horror Story," the Rosenheim Mansion has attracted far too many fans and spectators for the home’s owners, Angela Oakenfold and Ernst Von Schwarz. The couple has since filed a lawsuit against the former owner and their realtor for failing to inform them of the home’s fame and the nuisance that it brings.

Fans constantly drop by to take photographs of the house and trespass to get a better view of it, according to the couple.

"They were looking in the windows with their cameras and taking photographs and videoing us,”"Oakenfold said. "They were knocking on the windows and asking if they could come into the house. I mean, it was just like a circus."

The couple, who bought the home for $3 million in 2014, is hoping to build a permanent fence or hedge to better secure their privacy from rabid fans.



