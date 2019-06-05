Craft Cool Rules Claremont Village Beer Walk

Spend the afternoon and evening of June 8 strolling around the scenic village, all to taste a host of hoppy, foam-tastic libations.

What to Know Saturday, June 8

4 to 8 p.m.

$45 beer tasting, $20 designated driver

June Gloom? Oh boy, are you one tricky meteorological phenomenon.

Not tricky in the sense that we don't expect you to gloom-it-up this time of year, but we're never sure if you'll linger on, into the afternoon, around the time when a lot of outdoorsy-type events rev up.

So calling an event headed for Claremont Village, in June, potentially "sun-dappled" can be a dicey prospect, even if that event flowers from 4 to 8 in the evening.

But this super-pretty village is always sun-dappled in spirit, whatever the weather might be, making the Claremont Blues & Brews Craft Beer Walk a must-do for those who like to sip, stroll, hear sounds, and get their hobnob on, all while savoring a picturesque downtown area.

This breezy beer-and-more bash is marking its first decade in 2019, and, for sure, it has been a Father's Day Week starter for several guests over the years.

Making the June 8 to-do all the nicer?

There are a number of beneficiaries, including the Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center Auxilary's Sick Baby Hospital Assistance Fund, so know that part of your ticket will help truly worthy local organizations.

Not planning on sampling the libations? There's a designated driver's ticket, for $20. General admission for people planning on sipping their way around the CV is $45.

On the suds-making front? Plan to pick up tastes from Hamilton Family Brewery, Claremont Craft Ales, Ambitious Ales, and several other places putting the creativity and cool into each well-thought-out concoction.

June Gloom may be in the house, but it is always sun-dappled around Claremont Village, even if the skies are a bit gray.

But this is bright news: The weather is toasting up, a bit, over the second weekend of June 2019, further tempting us with a sun-dappled day in one of the region's most strollable neighborhoods.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations