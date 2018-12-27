DTLA Bike Tour Looks at Another SoCal Flower Parade

Cycle through the history of Fiesta de las Flores, in DTLA, with Hotel Indigo and LA Cycle Tours. Not staying at the hotel? You can still buy a tour ticket and join.

Hotel Indigo

$55; open to hotel guests as well as non-guests, too

Say what you will about Southern California, that it's a place that soaks in a bucketload of sunshine throughout the year, that its oranges are citrus superstars, that its June Gloom is the very gloomiest.

All pretty true, overall, but so is this: We like to cover random things in flowers.

The Rose Parade floats surely spring to your flower-focused mind first, but so should our large-scale public gardens, our massive LA Flower Mart, our marigold-laden Day of the Dead observances, and every other occasion where we turn to nature's colorful bounty to help us adequately express our emotions.

Fiesta de las Flores was one of our region's more historic floral festivities, and delving into its history and spirit, as the Rose Parade comes into view, feels like an ideal way to wind down December.

Especially, that is, if you love to cycle. For Hotel Indigo, in DTLA, and LA Cycle Tours have teamed up on a spoke-tastic outing, one that's focused on Fiesta de las Flores.

The $55 tour is open to both guests of the hotel as well as anyone who wants to know the backstory on this delightful event, which, like the Rose Parade, can trace its origins back to the late 1800s.

On the tour schedule?

You'll "(m)osey through the old Fiesta parade route," and call upon the LA Flower Market, all to gather blossoms to decorate your bike and person for your own impromptu flower parade. Learning about the fiesta, too, is paramount.

The distance, all told, is 10 miles, and everything'll wrap in less than four hours. For more details, and dates, and to book your flower power pedal adventure, visit LA Cycle Tours now.

