A Silver Lake man says he was tied up and held at gunpoint after a date with a woman he met through his work as a ride-share driver. Toni Guinyard reports for Today in LA on Thursday April 26, 2018. (Published 58 minutes ago)

Home Invasion Victim Says He Was Set Up by Woman

Three masked intruders pistol-whipped and tied up a man early Thursday in his Silver Lake home in what the victim said was a set-up involving a woman with whom he was in an "on again, off again" dating relationship.

After the intruders entered the home and wrapped plastic wrap around his head, the woman began loading up a backpack with items in the residence as he was held at gunpoint, the victim told police. The man, a 47-year-old ride-share driver, said he met the woman about nine months ago when she was a customer.

The two had what the man described as an "on again, off again" relationship, police said.

Money, a debit card and other items were stolen.

"I was tied up, I was gagged, and they told me not to say nothing or they're going to kill me," said Jay Rothenberg.

Rothenberg told NBC4 that he had previously loaned the woman money and helped her get a job. Last night's series of events began after she called and asked to visit him at his apartment.

Minutes after she arrived, the woman apparently let the three men into the residence.

NBC4 is attempting to gather more details on this story. Refresh this page for updates.