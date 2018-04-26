Man Says He Was Tied Up, Gagged and Held at Gunpoint in Home Invasion After Date - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Man Says He Was Tied Up, Gagged and Held at Gunpoint in Home Invasion After Date

A Silver Lake man says three armed masked intruders entered his apartment and held him at gunpoint after what he thought was a date

By Jonathan Lloyd and Toni Guinyard

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 41 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Home Invasion Victim Says He Was Set Up by Woman

    A Silver Lake man says he was tied up and held at gunpoint after a date with a woman he met through his work as a ride-share driver. Toni Guinyard reports for Today in LA on Thursday April 26, 2018. (Published 58 minutes ago)

    Three masked intruders pistol-whipped and tied up a man early Thursday in his Silver Lake home in what the victim said was a set-up involving a woman with whom he was in an "on again, off again" dating relationship.

    After the intruders entered the home and wrapped plastic wrap around his head, the woman began loading up a backpack with items in the residence as he was held at gunpoint, the victim told police. The man, a 47-year-old ride-share driver, said he met the woman about nine months ago when she was a customer. 

    The two had what the man described as an "on again, off again" relationship, police said.

    Money, a debit card and other items were stolen.

    Top SoCal Photos in the News

    [LA Updated 4-19-18] Top SoCal Photos in the News

    "I was tied up, I was gagged, and they told me not to say nothing or they're going to kill me," said Jay Rothenberg.

    Rothenberg told NBC4 that he had previously loaned the woman money and helped her get a job. Last night's series of events began after she called and asked to visit him at his apartment. 

    Minutes after she arrived, the woman apparently let the three men into the residence. 

    NBC4 is attempting to gather more details on this story. Refresh this page for updates.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices