Auto Dealership Employee is Run Over Trying to Stop Carjacker

Police are looking for a man suspected of stealing a car from a dealership in South LA and running over one of the employees who was trying to stop him.

The incident happened last Friday at the Ramos Auto Sales dealership, located in the 7200 block of Alameda Street, when a 30-year-old man asked to see a Ford Mustang they had for sale.

The car is black, with two doors and had the number 479 on the windshield.

The man, described by some employees as formally dressed, escaped in the car after distracting the seller. The assistant manager, identified as Christopher Navarro, got into another car to chase the thief.

Navarro ended up hit at the intersection of 71st Street and Holmes Avenue, in the Florence-Graham area, although the details of the incident are unclear.

Some believe that Navarro opened the car door and was dragged by the driver.

The injured person is the son of the owner of the premises. The man, who has two young children, was in a hospital in intensive care with a fractured skull and fractures of several bones in the foot and neck. He also could lose hearing in one ear, according to family members.

The employees and the family of Navarro hope that the community can help find the person responsible for the theft and the crash.