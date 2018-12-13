Deliver Joy to Shelter Animals During Operation Santa Paws

Spend some of Saturday, Dec. 22 delivering food, toys, blankets, and more to a few animal shelters around Long Beach and Orange County.

What to Know Saturday, Dec. 22 delivery date

Donation bins available now at several locations

Baby blankets, cleaning supplies, dog toys, and more on the request list

Do you slip a few shreds of Christmas ham into your baby fluffster's dish?

Are you inclined to hang a stocking for your cat?

Is making sure a fresh blanket is under the tree, for your favorite Pug/Pomeranian/Exotic Shorthair, one of your ultimate holiday goals?

Then you keep an eye out for critters come Christmas, as you surely do all year long.

But spoiling your own furry progeny, while sweet, may not quite fulfill your overall longing to connect with more canines, with more cats, and with other members of the community, too (of the human variety, yep).

There's a way to make good on that longing, to help more animals, and it happens each year when Operation Santa Paws ho, ho, hos around Orange County and Long Beach, delivering a load of needed (and some fun) goods to area animal shelters.

The delivery date is Saturday, Dec. 22, and you can sign up to volunteer, if you can spend a few hours running around, all to drop off a number of essential items that'll go toward the care of several sweet-faced kits and pups.

No worries if you can't play Santa that day. You can donate much-needed goods, too, at a number of locations around Orange County, Long Beach, and Los Angeles.

Animal Crackers in Los Angeles, Wags to Whiskers Pet Grooming in Long Beach, and Animal Care Center in Rancho Santa Margarita are just three of the many.

Blankets, cleaning supplies, toys, cardboard cat scratchers, peanut butter, water bowls, and plenty of other needs are on the big list: Eye it here.

Operation Santa Paws has been trotting for several years now, and if you know your Haute Dog parades, the huge, costumed parties that pop up in Long Beach a couple of times a year, you know this kind-hearted, animal-loving drive, a give-back effort that makes the holidays a little sweeter for pups and cats in need.

