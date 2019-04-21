Descanso Gardens Blooms with Later Hours

Descanso Gardens'll be pushing past its normal closing time, over several weekdays (and Sundays, too), through May 19, 2019.

What to Know April 21-May 19

Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sauntering in the sunshine while savoring in a peaceful garden setting?

It's the epitome of taking it easy, of seeking relaxation, of pursuing a pastime that'll quiet the busy mind.

And while Descanso Gardens is a choice spot for such a serene activity, throughout the calendar, the La Cañada Flintridge destination has found itself on the busier side of things as of late.

Why?

Well, there was that astounding tulip bloom, in March 2019, which found over 30,000 gorgeous flowers doing their spectacular thing. The Japanese Garden has been literally looking as pretty as a picture as April proceeds, and the lilacs and roses are making a fragrant showing, too.

And now?

The Pasadena Showcase House of Design has settled into the property's historic Boddy House, summoning additional visitors to the expansive gardens.

Which is all leading this: Descanso has decided to extend its hours, from April 21 through May 19, in honor of the Showcase House, as well as all of the blooming going on around the stunning setting.

You're welcome to call upon the lovely spot through to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, through May 19, while Friday nights will push to 9 o'clock, thanks to the later hours of the Showcase House.

Which means, yes: You can savor twilight, on Fridays, among the oaks, fruit trees, and roses. Talk about a peaceful way to wind down the week.

Regular garden admission applies, and the Showcase House has its own ticket.

