Dine at Mohawk Bend, Leave with a Chair

It's an unusual dinner package, for sure, but the Echo Park eatery is set to update its seats.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Published 33 minutes ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

    Mohawk Bend
    It's an unusual dinner package, for sure, but the Echo Park eatery is set to update its seats. The winners? Well, all who love Mohawk Bend, and those who make a reservation for the special chair dinner on June 26.

    What to Know

    • Tuesday, June 26

    • $45 dinner package

    • Reservations are a must: 213-483-2337

    Departing your favorite restaurant with a memento of the great evening in hand?

    You're probably holding a take-home bag, or perhaps a dish wrapped in foil (the classic swan), or maybe your server slipped your party the chef's special recipe, jotted down on the back of a menu, after you all praised its flavor.

    All good, all well, all pretty common, but walking out a restaurant's front door with a piece of furniture? You might say such a practice is distinctly frowned upon, as unpopular as changing your order multiple times while your food is prepared.

    But Mohawk Bend, Echo Park's brick-lovely bastion of contemporary comfort eats and craft beers, is inviting guests to do just that: Leave with a chair.

    Not just any chair, but the comfy burnt orange seats that have become a customer favorite. The restaurant is planning a seating update — same general idea for the new pieces, though they're "a bit more contemporary" — so the existing '70s-swanky chairs filling the space have to go.

    And this is how they'll go: Chair-seeking Mohawk Bend buffs will need to make a reservation to dine on Tuesday, June 26 from 5 to 7 o'clock.

    The number to call is 213-483-2337, and you'll want to ask the person who takes your reservation to save you a chair. 

    For simple fact? The chair supply is limited. There is no restaurant in the world with an endless number of seats, as anyone knows who has waited outside a busy café on a Saturday night.

    You'll be booked for a $45 dining package in Mohawk Bend's Ramona Room, once you call. That price nets you one drink (that can be beer, a cocktail, vino, or something alcohol-free), one shared plate or appetizer, one entrée, and... your very own Mohawk Bend chair.

    Which leads us to this piece of advice: Make sure you have a way to get the chair home after dinner.

    How rare it is to have to plan for extra space in the car, or a lift from a friend with a truck, as we head out for a nice meal? Pretty dang rare.

    A take-home bag doesn't take up all that much room on the backseat, truth be told, so planning for that ahead of time isn't necessary.

    But a Mohawk Bend chair will be rather larger than a foil swan.

    So enjoy your $45 dinner package, which, yes, includes an actual chair, perhaps the very chair you sit in as you enjoy your Mohawk Bend meal on June 26.

