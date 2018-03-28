Several staples on the Downtown Disney strip are on their way out to make way for new construction on a grand Disneyland hotel, a company spokeswoman confirmed Wednesday.

Six businesses and two Disney offices are set to shutter by June as construction for a new hotel, dubbed the "Four Diamond" hotel, is set to open in 2021. That means construction crews need to get cracking, and space needs to be made.

The Four Diamond hotel was announced in October of last year. It is anticipated to create 2,500 jobs between construction and operation, a Disney spokeswoman said.

The "Four Diamond" 700-room hotel will be in the west end of Downtown Disney and feature a direct route into the theme park via the Disneyland Monorail.

It will have shops and restaurants, will feature a water theme and will ocnnect all four of the theme park's hotels.

Disneyland also said a new, 6,500-space parking structure would be built in February 2018 in the Pinocchio parking lot next to Mickey & Friends.

"Our plans represent our commitment to Anaheim and continued growth and transformation of Downtown Disney, and future Disneyland Resort, including our new hotel, which will create 2,500 jobs between construction and operation. We thank the operating participants that are closing this summer for their partnership over the years," Suzi Brown, Disneyland Resort spokesperson, said.

Businesses set to close by June:

AMC 12 Theaters

Rainforest Café

ESPN Zone

Earl of Sandwich

Alamo Rent-a-car

Starbucks (on the west side)

A Disney Vacation Club office

A Walt Disney Travel Company office

"We appreciate the contributions of each and every ESPN Zone cast member, and are working with them individually to explore potential job opportunities both at the Resort or elsewhere, as well as hosting two job fairs, including the Disneyland Resort Culinary Job Fair on April 16 and a Resort area job fair on May 3," Brown said.



Job Fairs

April 16 - Culinary Job Fair

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

May 3 - Resort Area Job Fair

Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel

9 am to noon

May 16 - Housekeeping/Laundry Job Fair

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

While the businesses were to close at Downtown Disney, the stretch of shops was also set for exciting additions, like Splitsville Luxury Lanes, a bowling place with drinks and more. Later in the year, Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, "known for its award-winning burgers and signature CrazyShake™ milkshakes," is also expected to open. And San Diego favorite Ballast Point Brewing is set to have its own spot in the district.

All of the changes come as Disneyland also works to unveil Star Wars land in 2019.