Disneyland Celebrates 2019 With SoCal Residents Ticket Deal - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Disneyland Celebrates 2019 With SoCal Residents Ticket Deal

The ticket deal also includes one day where you get to experience a Magic Morning; early entry starting an hour before they open up the gates - sing it in your Elsa voice!

By Heather Navarro

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Disneyland Celebrates 2019 With SoCal Residents Ticket Deal
    Heather Navarro
    Sleeping Beauty's Castle is pictured here at Disneyland during the summer of 2018.

    What to Know

    • Three-day, 1-park per day ticket for $179. Three-day Park Hopper ticket for $234

    • Purchase Jan. 7 through May 20, 2019

    • Tickets expire on May 23, 2019

    Hold onto your mouse ears: Disneyland is kicking off 2019 with a ticket deal for Southern California residents.

    But it's only for a limited time.

    Starting Jan. 7, SoCal residents -- who will have to provide proof that they live in the designated zip codes -- can get multi-day tickets for the following prices:

    • 3-day, 1-park per day ticket for $179
    • 3-day Park Hopper ticket for $234

    Look From Above: New Photos of Disneyland's Star Wars Land and More

    [NATL-LA] Look From Above: New Photos of Disneyland's Star Wars Land and More
    NearMap/Disney Parks Blog

    A one-day regular park-hopper ticket usually goes for $185 during peak days, and $147 on regular days. Weekends and high-volume days are considered "peak" days.

    The ticket deal also includes one day where you get to experience a Magic Morning; early entry starting an hour before they open up the gates - sing it in your Elsa voice! 

    Imagine what you can get done before it gets really crowded. 

    SoCal residents can buy the three-day bundle from Jan. 7 through May 20, 2019.

    But the really awesome perk is park-goers can use the tickets on a consecutive three-day visit or go on three different days within the travel period.

    It's important to note tickets expire on May 23, 2019.

    Oh Boy! Disney Home Decor Store Open Now in Downtown Disney

    Oh Boy! Disney Home Decor Store Open Now in Downtown Disney
    Heather Navarro

    April 14 through April 22, 2019 are considered block-out dates.

    Guests can purchase tickets online or at the booths.

    And when you go, don't forget to check out Disneyland Park's new The Tropical Hideaway, which may be found just steps away from the widely known, widely visited Dole Whip stand in front of the Tiki Room.

    Here are the valid zip codes:

    • ZIP codes 90000-93599
    • Northern Baja California residents within ZIP codes 21000-22999

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices