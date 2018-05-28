Yasiel Puig #66 of the Los Angeles Dodgers singles as Jorge Alfaro #38 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on during the sixth inning of a game at Dodger Stadium on May 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. MLB players across the league are wearing special uniforms to commemorate Memorial Day. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Do you have your rally cap on?

The Los Angeles Dodgers erased a four-run deficit to steal the first game of a four-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies, 5-4, on Memorial Day at Dodger Stadium.

Following their third consecutive series win on Sunday, the Dodgers got off to a good start to win their fourth straight series as they rallied late off the Phillies bullpen.

The game got off to a wild start as Rhys Hoskins reached base on an easy groundball to short after home plate umpire Ted Barrett called catcher's interference on Yasmani Grandal.

Hoskins was awarded first base, and two walks and a wild pitch later, he scored to give the Phillies a 1-0 lead.

Hernandez broke the game open in the top of the second as he crushed a first-pitch fastball from Brock Stewart over the wall in right-center for a three-run homer that give the Phillies a commanding, 4-0 lead.

Stewart did not last much longer, as he left the game after the fourth inning, surrendering four runs (three earned) on three hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

According to Stats LLC., Stewart has thrown five innings or fewer in each of his first 11 career starts, which is the longest streak by any pitcher to begin his career in the last 105 years.

Vince Velasquez was the most estimable player of the game, throwing five no-hit innings before allowing a leadoff single to Yasiel Puig to start the bottom of the sixth.

The Dodgers began to chip away at the lead after Puig broke up Velasquez's no-hitter. He took second on an error by Hoskins, and scored two batters later on an RBI double by Joc Pederson.

Pederson then cut the lead in half after an RBI single by Justin Turner chased Velasquez from the game.

Velasquez did not factor in the decision, allowing two runs on three hits with two walks and six strikeouts in 5 and 2/3 innings.

The Dodgers completed their biggest comeback of the season as Matt Kemp started the comeback with a pinch-hit double to the gap in left-center that scored Puig from first base in the bottom of the eighth inning.

After Hernandez lost a ball in the lights, the Dodgers tied the game on a soft groundball back to the pitcher that was bobbled by reliever Adam Morgan allowing Max Muncy to reach first base safely.

Two batters later, Grandal brought home the game-winning run with an RBI single to left field.

Kenley Jansen quickly warmed up and entered the game after Los Angeles took the lead and recorded his 12th save of the season with a perfect ninth inning facing four different batters.

Hoskins fouled a ball into his face and had to leave the game with a bloody nose in the middle of the Phillies' final at-bat. Pedro Florimon pinch-hit for Hoskins and stuck out to end the game.

Before the game, the Dodgers and Major League Baseball honored and remembered those who lost their lives during their military service to the United States as all games and pregame activities were paused at exactly 3:00PM local time for a moment of silence.

The Dodgers are third in wins on Memorial Day all-time with 107 victories. That puts them behind only the Pittsburgh Pirates (110) and Chicago Cubs (109).

The Dodgers are the only team in Major League Baseball with a losing record and a positive run differential (+23).

The Colorado Rockies, who lead the National League West division, have a run differential of -22 on the season.

Up Next:

Jake Arrieta, who no-hit the Dodgers in 2015, will take the mound for Philadelphia on Tuesday opposite RHP Kenta Maeda for the Dodgers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10PM PST.

