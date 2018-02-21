'Donut Boy' Stops in LA to Deliver Doughnuts to Officers

"Donut Boy," who is on a national tour to bring doughnuts to officers as a "thank you," stopped in LA. This story aired on the the NBC4 News at 3 Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018)

A cape-wearing hero visited Los Angeles Wednesday, but he wasn't here to fight crime. Instead, he wanted to thank law enforcement -- specifically the officers of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Tyler Carach, a 10-year-old Alabama boy, is on a mission to thank every cop in America.

"He's been doing this for 17 months now, and he's been to 27 different states and given out over 50,000 donuts," said his mother, Sheena Carach.

Tyler told NBC4 this mission started at a local store back when he lived in Florida.

"There was four cops and I asked my mom if I could buy them mini-doughnuts with my own money and when we left I said I wanted to thank every cop in America," he recalled.

At each and every stop, he dons his cape that reads: "I DONUT NEED A REASON TO THANK A COP" and serves officers doughnuts from local stores or franchises.

Today, he served about 300 doughnuts and coffee from Dunkin' Donuts.

Tyler's mother, a former law enforcement officer, says police are excited to see her son's kind gesture.

"It's just amazing to see the response from the officers and see how excited they are to meet him and to have him hug their necks and say thank you and really just appreciate what they do everyday."

Tyler already visited Southern California in October, when he celebrated his 10th birthday by visiting 10 states in 10 days. On that trip, he stopped at the Long Beach Police Department.

What will Tyler do once he's finished his nationwide doughnut tour?

"I want to be a K-9 officer because I get to be a cop and I get a dog."

As of 2008, there were at least 765,000 sworn officers across local, sheriffs', and state agencies, according to a 2016 Department of Justice report. At this rate, Tyler might serve every police officer in America by the time he's finally old enough to join them.

