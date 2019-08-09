Downtown San Pedro was lined with 1930s style cars as the block was transformed on Wednesday, Aug.7, for the filming of HBO's "Perry Mason" miniseries.

HBO has transformed San Pedro's downtown into a scene from the 1930s. The transformation was made for the filming of HBO's miniseries "Perry Mason."

As one of the many locations for filming, Sixth and Seventh Street were complete with 1930s inspired billboards and window shop displays. While the streets were lined with 1930s and late 1920s style cars.

They have also filmed around Warner Grand Theater where the Sacred Grounds coffee house was transformed from the inside out. Going from coffee house to "The Original Ptomaine Tommy's," a restaurant that opened in the 1940s in downtown Los Angeles.

As many know the show "Perry Mason" is dubbed a courtroom drama. It follows Mason a defense attorney who brings justice to people who have been falsely accused. Throughout the show he manages to clear many cases. Appearing alongside Mason are investigator Paul Drake and Secretary Della Street.

The show which began in 1957 and ran till 1966 originally starred Raymond Burr as Mason and often appears in reruns.

The new miniseries is set to starr actors Matthew Rhys as Mason; John Lithgow as attorney Elias Birchard "E.B." Jonathan, a semiregular employer and mentor of Mason's; and Tatiana Maslany as Sister Alice, a radio preacher.

HBO noted on their website more information of how they will go about the new miniseries.

"Set in 1932 Los Angeles, the limited series will focus on the origin story of famed defense lawyer Perry Mason, based on characters from Erle Stanley Gardner's novels. Living check-to-check as a low-rent private investigator, Mason is haunted by his wartime experiences in France and suffering the effects of a broken marriage. L.A. is booming while the rest of the country recovers from the Great Depression — but a kidnapping gone very wrong leads to Mason exposing a fractured city as he uncovers the truth of the crime."

Filming in San Pedro began on Wednesday in multiple historic courthouses in the former City Hall.