Dunkin' Donuts Iced Coffee Giveaway (at One Shop)

It's a refreshing Friday giveaway, oh yeah, at the Dunkin' Donuts on Crenshaw Boulevard. The date: July 20 starting at 9 in the morning.

What to Know Friday, July 20

1614 S. Crenshaw Boulevard location

First 500 guests beginning at 9 a.m.

No, there's no real reason that both "Friday" and "free" start with the same letter, but when the week draws to a close, and the weekend draws near, we don't mind letting our fancies fly a bit in this particular zone.

Because the fab-o-sity of a Friday and the fantastical nature of a free thing are neighbors in theory, buddies in spirit, and they work very well together, as a larger concept.

Places that are famous for fun foods often embrace this concept, and one of the famousest — not a word, but we've got #thatfridayfeeling, so we're going with it — of the fun food places is Dunkin' Donuts.

So check it out: On Friday, July 20, beginning at 9 in the morning, the first 500 people to visit the pastry palace at 1614 Crenshaw Boulevard will walk away with an iced coffee that was 100% complimentary, gratis, and non-money-requiring.

A mondo must-know? This is a flavored iced coffee, and that flavor is pistachio. So make sure you're a pistachio person before hopping in the queue.

The size? It's a medium.

The place? Again, this is at one Dunkin' Donuts. The shop at 1614 Crenshaw Boulevard.

The delightful reason behind all of this Friday free-a-tude?

When Dunkin' Donuts asked its fans to weigh in on social media about their favorite flavored iced coffees, the flavors they wanted to see on the summer 2018 menu, Stephanie Farah of Southern California voted.

The free coffee giveaway is in Ms. Farah's honor, a nice gesture, indeed. Also nice: Ms. Farah won a summer's worth of coffee goodness from the company.

There are other flavored iced coffees to choose from, when you purchase, including butter pecan and cookie dough, but if you're at the Dunkin' Donuts shop at 1614 Crenshaw Boulevard on the morning of Friday, July 20, and you're one of the first 500 people in line at 9 a.m., a free medium pistachio iced coffee shall be yours.

#thatfridayfeeling is coming on stronger, and it has a yummy pistachio'd coffee vibe.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations