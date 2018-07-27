Attacker Who Stabbed Off-Duty Deputy Sought in East Los Angeles

Officers are searching for an individual wanted in connection with the stabbing of a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy Friday in East Los Angeles.

Police responded at about 6 a.m. to the 3400 block of East First Street after a report of a woman who was stabbed. The woman, later identified by the sheriff's department as an off-duty deputy, was hospitalized, but details about her condition were not immediately available.

Details about the attacker were not immediately available.

