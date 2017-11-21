Winners' List: Ellen's 15 Days of Giveaways - NBC Southern California
Winners' List: Ellen's 15 Days of Giveaways

By Heather Navarro

    KNBC-TV
    NBC4 and Today in LA are helping you win Ellen's holiday giveaways from home! The contest began Nov. 6, 2017.

    Ellen is giving out a trove of gifts each day on her show, and lucky Today in LA viewers can win the swag from home. Here is a winners' list of who has scored big so far:

    1. Erika Saucedo from West Covina. She won a vacation to Cancun, a $600 Visa card, and more!

    Enter here daily for a chance to win.

    Winners will be announced on Today in LA in the 6 a.m. hour. Away from a TV? You can watch the livestream here.

    The winners' names will be announced beginning Nov. 21 through Dec. 13. Note: No winners will be selected Nov. 23 and Nov. 24 due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

    The contest officially ends Dec. 12 at 3:01 p.m. PST.

    NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Legal residents of the KNBC Geographic Viewing Area who are 18 or older. Begins November 6, 2017 at 12:01 A.M. PT and ends December 12, 2017 at 3:01 P.M. PT. Limit 17 total entries per person. To enter, and for Official Rules, odds, and prize details, visit ul.ink/9T5R. Sponsors: KNBC and NBCUniversal Media, LLC.

