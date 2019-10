Mandatory evacuations were issued on Riverview Drive and 46th Street after another fire in Jurupa Valley sparked Thursday, just after midnight.

The fire was called into the CAL Fire and Riverside County Fire Department at 12:30 a.m. and has burned a quarter of an acre after starting on Crestmore and 46th Street, according to Public Information Officer Rob Roseen.

It was not immediately clear how many homes were threatened.

