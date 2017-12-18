Expect a 'White Christmas' at Walt Disney Concert Hall

What to Know Saturday, Dec. 23; matinee and evening

Walt Disney Concert Hall

Come attired in your festive best

Snow is not, repeat not expected at the corner of Grand Avenue and 1st Street in downtown Los Angeles.

Flurries will not fall there, nor shall sleet, and breaking out your skis and poles to make your way from Grand Park to the Music Center Plaza?

Nope. Keep them stowed. You won't need them. Not joshing.

But what you will need to experience a "White Christmas" at Walt Disney Concert Hall, which happen to be located at the corner of Grand and 1st, is a desire to sing every last word, along with other festively attired fans, to the 1955 Paramount Pictures film starring Bing Crosby, Rosemary Clooney, Vera-Ellen, and Danny Kaye.

Oh, and a ticket, too, in addition to that desire to sing.

For it shall snow, at least on screen, on Saturday, Dec. 23 at the shiny-as-ice concert hall, as the buoyant and big-voiced "White Christmas" Sing-Along takes center stage for a matinee and evening presentation.

Don't even act bashful and undersell your abilities on this front: You. Know. Every. Word. In fact, if you claim that you and your siblings and/or besties didn't perform the Rosemary Clooney/Vera-Ellen "Sisters" dance in front of the television as tots, we'll know you're fibbing.

So here's your chance to warble with thousands of other "White Christmas"-obsessed Southern Californians, all while enjoying the nostalgic and touching classic.

Tickets? No need to board a train to Vermont; you can buy yours right here.

Donning a blue dress, complete with feathery fan?

That's up to you, but don't doubt that you won't spy a Bing-esque Santa hat somewhere in the crowd at Walt Disney Concert Hall, where it definitely isn't snowing on Saturday night (except, of course, on the silver screen).

