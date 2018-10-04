Fabled Palomino Club to Reopen, for One Night Only

The Palomino Club will shimmer back into existence, in its former Lankershim Boulevard home in North Hollywood, on the evening of Monday, Oct. 8.

What to Know Monday, Oct. 8, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $125

6907 Lankershim Boulevard, North Hollywood

Emotional stories about memory, community, and joy often rock a magical realism angle.

And that magical realism angle often includes a location that, once upon a time, meant a lot to the characters in the tale, a much-missed location that is now long gone.

But, if the timing is right, and it is the month of October, that most magical time of year, a beloved place can shimmer back into existence, at least for an evening, so the people who once frequented it can enjoy it, again, at least for a few hours.

And while there's no spooky October angle to the overall tale of The Palomino Club, the fabled music venue that regally reigned over the San Fernando Valley music scene for decades, it will return, for four magical hours, on the night of Monday, Oct. 8.

Return to its former location, at 6907 Lankershim Boulevard, upping the whole magical angle of the night.

The affair isn't simply a nostalgia-flavored trip into the past, though that is a big part of it, of course; it's a fundraiser for the Valley Relics Museum, which is now home to the famous neon sign which once graced The Palomino's exterior.

Did you see Johnny Cash or Linda Ronstadt play The Palomino back in the day? Did you and your honey have a first date there? Have you and your pals often shared anecdotes about concerts, meeting stars, and the best escapades ever at the NoHo hot spot?

The venue may have shuttered in 1995, but memory lingers on. And, of course, the space still stands. Indeed, you may have attended a wedding or other special event at the banquet hall since the club's closure.

But to find other people who remember great nights spent paling around at The Palomino, best secure a ticket to this fundraiser, which supports, in turn, a museum that is doing so much to hang onto the collective memories of the SVF.

A ticket begins at $125, without food or gift. The money raised will help the Valley Relics Museum make a new home at Van Nuys Airport (the grand opening party for that is in early November).

There are other ticket levels up from there, so find your glitteriest jumpsuit, or your favorite ten-gallon, the handsome hat you wore to see Willie Nelson, and line up your trip back in time to The Palomino now.

And, of course, there shall be live entertainment, meaning you can once again twirl your date out on the floor, like you did decades ago. So, yeah: Go glittery, or ten-gallon, or '70s-style, or all of the above.

Jim Lauderdale, Rosie Flores, James Intveld and his Honky Tonk Palominos, "Members from the original Palomino Riders house band," and Ronnie Mack, founder of the Original Barn Dance, will be in the club.

The whole magical event recedes back into the mists of time, a half hour before midnight, on Oct. 8, so best be there as "The Palomino Rides Again!"

