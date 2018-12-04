Film-tastic: Academy Museum Reveals First Exhibits

The Academy Museum will open in late 2019 on the Miracle Mile, but you can take an early look now at some first exhibits planned for the major movie-focused destination.

What to Know Wilshire & Fairfax

2019 opening

Hayao Miyazaki retrospective and more

How and when do most people decide to go take in an exhibit at a local museum?

That's a question that truly runs the gamut, the very long gamut, and calling it as gamut-y as all get-out would not be inaccurate.

For while some museum fans hear from friends about a museum show, and plan weeks in advance to attend, others spontaneously choose to swing by the institution in the moment, taking a chance on what might be on display.

If you're in the group that loves to anticipate major events of a considerable cultural nature, then be chuffed, for a still-to-come destination, devoted to film, has announced its very first exhibits.

It's the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures we speak of, the one rising in the Saban Building, and behind it, at Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue on the Miracle Mile.

And while the museum is still slated to debut in the later part of 2019, it gave cinephiles an early peek at what inaugural exhibits to expect.

A retrospective devoted to Hayao Miyazaki, "presented in collaboration with Studio Ghibli" is ahead, the "first major retrospective of his work presented in the United States."

And in the fall of 2020, "Regeneration: Black Cinema 1900-1970" will debut, "... the first exhibition of its kind to explore the visual culture of Black cinema from its early days to just beyond the Civil Rights movement."

"Where Dreams Are Made: A Journey Inside the Movies," the working title for an exhibit that's described as "long-term," will fill a sizable two floors of the Saban Building with an array of artifacts devoted to "the development of the art and science of motion pictures."

"The Wizard of Oz" will be one classic work featured in this area. And though this exhibit's space isn't quite as large as Oz, it is impressive: 30,000 square feet.

Count on more retrospectives and in-depth dives into the history and future of moviedom. While there's no yellow brick road to follow, best stay tuned for more announcements from the Academy Museum, which will open in late 2019.

