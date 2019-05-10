Final 'Game of Thrones' Nights at Hotel Figueroa

Saddle up your dragon and fly for DTLA for themed drinks and show-obsessed camaraderie on May 12 and 19, 2019.

What to Know May 12 and 19

5:30 to 8 p.m.

No cover; first-come, first-served

There's the end of an episode, and the end of a season, and the end of a series.

When an episode wraps? You and a friend may text as the credits roll, all to discuss that week's twists. When a season ends? You'll hop on a fan-focused site, all to give your thoughts on the cliffhanger.

But when a series fully farewells us? And it has been among the most obsessed-over televised works since the invention of television? A story with the knottiest of relationships and alliances and enemyships and the most harrowing of heart-wrenching moments?

You're probably going to need to seek out other denizens of Westeros, should you require companionship before wading into the final two episodes ever, as in ever-ever, of "Game of Thrones."

Those episodes will roll on Sunday, May 12 and Sunday, May 19, and the Hotel Figueroa's Tangier will serve as the place to watch.

Watch and sip themed cocktails, that is, and a few special "surprises" on the final night.

Can you handle? You can. Do you need to be among people who have the same theories, questions, and notions you do about Jon and Daenerys that you do?

Or conflicting theories, which can make for lively conversation?

Find out more about the penultimate and very last viewing parties, over the next two Sundays, at Hotel Figueroa downtown.

The hours? Tell your dragon to be available to ferry you to Figueroa Street from 5:30 p.m. to 8 o'clock.

