Find A Furry Best Friend on National Puppy Day

In honor of National Puppy Day, a celebration of our furry, four legged best friends, SoCal Honda will be holding their 8th annual Helpful Honda Pet Adoption events with local shelters and rescue groups in Long Beach.

The adoption event will be held at Rosie's Dog Beach, 1 Granada Ave., between 11a.m. - 3p.m.

The event will feature complimentary dog washes, complimentary leashes, water bowls and a pet photo booth for visitors.

The Helpful Honda Pet Adoption partners include City of Long Beach Animal Care Services, Rescue from the Hart, Foxy and the Hounds, German Shepherd Rescue of Orange County, Southern California Bulldog Rescue, I.C.A.R.E. Dog Rescue, Los Angeles City East Valley Animal Services Center, Inland Valley Humane Society & SPCA, and Ventura County Animal Services.

The ASPCA and Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi also held a pet adoption fair, on this National Puppy Day, at Charles H. Wilson Park in Torrance and at the Carson Animal Care Center.

Adoption costs were covered for the first 15 dogs who are adopted and for all cats.

"The ASPCA is excited to partner with Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi to raise awareness about the lifesaving services that local animal shelters provide for animals in need throughout the community," said Susan Riggs, senior state director of ASPCA Government Relations for the Western region. "There are so many wonderful dogs and cats currently waiting to be adopted at shelters in Los Angeles County and we are proud to help bring attention to the great work Carson Animal Care Center is doing and hopefully help some of these animals find loving homes."

If you’re looking to adopt a furry best friend of your own, visit our Clear the Shelters page. Find out everything you need to know about adopting and which pet would be best for you.