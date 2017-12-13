What to Know 6,049 acres consumed near Santa Clarita.

The fire destroyed at least six structures, damaged three more.

The blaze prompted the evacuation of about 5,000 people from about 1,300 homes.

The Rye Fire, which destroyed at least six structures, damaged three more and consumed 6,049 acres near Santa Clarita was fully contained Wednesday.

The fire broke out at 9:30 a.m. last Tuesday near the 2500 block of Rye Canyon Loop.

Driven by gusty Santa Ana winds, the fire at one point threatened 5,460 structures and caused burn injuries to a firefighter, authorities said.

The firefighter, possibly an inmate, was airlifted to a burn center for treatment.

All evacuations and road closures issued as a result of the fire have been lifted, and the College of the Canyons evacuation site has been deactivated, officials said.

The fire's size originally was estimated at about 7,000 acres, but was downsized to 6,049 acres after precision mapping was conducted, Cal Fire reported.

The fire prompted the evacuation of about 5,000 people from about 1,300 homes and the closure of sections of the Golden State (5) Freeway and state Route 126.

Authorities reminded residents that the Disaster Distress Helpline, a 24- hour national hotline dedicated to providing immediate crisis counseling for those affected by the fires, is accessible at (800) 985-5990.