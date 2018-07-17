Float Above DTLA at a New 'Elevated Playground'

Yoga, sound baths, and DJ flows enchant OUE Skyspace LA at the pop-up Cloud City experience. Night number one? It's Friday, July 20.

Floating above the city, above the gridlock, above the hubbub, above the distractions and noise and gotta-dos and can't-quite-get-it-dones?

It feels essential to leave our earthly bonds, at least in mind, for a few minutes, if we want to keep a clearer head and a positive outlook.

But what if you could find your delightful departure point physically closer to the clouds above?

Then you'd be leaving for Cloud City, a new 'elevated playground' debuting at OUE Skyspace LA on Friday, July 20.

The venue reveals you'll be 1,000 feet above the ground, some 70 stories high. This means big vistas, a big sunset, and the sense that you've risen above whatever has you in knots back on terra firma, at least for an hour or two.

On the schedule?

Plenty of ethereal activities, including yoga as the sun bids its farewell for the day, a visual soundbath, and a visionary garden featuring "transcendent VR voyages."

Chair massages, digital art, kombucha tastings, and DJ tunes from Eric Salida of Sound and Valida of KCRW are but a few of the other fanciful, get-in-the-flow pursuits of the light-as-air night.

A night that will extend into the next morning, meaning you don't have to leave the comforts of Cloud City before 2 a.m. (that's 2 a.m. on July 21).

There are two more Cloud City events sweeping this way, following the July 20 night, so mark Aug. 17 and Sept. 21, 2018 on your cloud-seeking calendar.

Floating above the city?

We can do so, in our thoughts, at any moment on any stressful day. But actually heading 1,000 feet up, for soundbaths, good tunes, and peaceful yoga poses feels like a way to quickly expedite that floaty feeling.

Tickets range from $22 to $37. Register here, mavens of calm-it-down, float-above experiences.

