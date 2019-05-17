Float by Oddities Flea Market for Spirited Finds

The famous and phantom-y Brooklyn experience will deliver eerie atmosphere, and unusual finds, to DTLA.

What to Know May 18 and 19, 2019

The Globe Theater in DTLA

$15 door (pre-purchase tickets are sold out)

May is positively abloom in gushy accolades, with praise hailing from all corners, even those people sneezing their way through spring.

Blossoms opening? So pretty. Light breezes? Good for the soul. Sunbeams aplenty? We want to be outside, right now, basking in their warmth.

And yet? The fifth month of the year is notably phantom-free, and lacking in velvet wearables, and there isn't a flickering jack o'lantern to be seen.

There is a remedy for this, and it will materialize, with style and dash, at The Globe Theater in DTLA on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19.

It's The Oddities Flea Market we're rattling our ghostly chains about here, and while the Brooklyn-born event isn't a Halloween-themed happening, it is all about the darker arts, and strange decorative creations, and jewelry that's tapped into Other Side, and wearables of whimsy, and curiosities from the natural world, and more.

The winds of autumn blow through this happening's proverbial hair, is what we're getting at, so take a trip to October, at least for an hour or two, by floating to DTLA to buy a $15 ticket at the door (pre-purchase admissions are sold out).

Spirited style will reign, by the by, and we're talking about vendors, artists, and guests alike.

So if you haven't pulled your high-necked Victorian puff-sleeved gown out of the closet for a bit, the one threaded through with black beads, this would be a most excellent moment to do so.

May? We do love you, but may we say one thing? You're propensity for charming chills is on the lower side, as heat and sun take centerstage.

Good thing that The Oddities Flea Market is sweeping into downtown, for two chilling days of unusual and spooky shopping, art, and fashion.

