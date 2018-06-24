Free Adoption Day on the Way at Pasadena Humane

The Fourth of July is nearly here, which means that the animal center is seeking to "empty kennels." Cats, dogs, and all sorts of cute critters will be there, awaiting a connection with their new human.

If the Fourth of July is just around the corner, you can count on seeing a few things around your neighborhood and the larger area.

Bunting? That will be available for purchase at the local party store, yes, in all sorts of red, white, and blue patterns.

Hot dog buns? You'll find those prominently displayed at the market, along with the other sorts of edibles we look for when planning a holiday barbecue.

Animal shelters actively reaching out to the community on the topic of adopting ahead of Independence Day?

That's something you can't find in a store, but if you look within your heart, and you browse back through your memories of falling in love with a pooch or kitty or a rabbit, you'll find it.

And you can expect a number of Southern California animal shelters to do just that in the days immediately preceding Wednesday, July 4, 2018.

One annual example that's coming around again in 2018? The Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA, which will hold its 5th Annual Free Adoption Day just ahead of the Fourth of July.

The Fourth is a (literally) booming occasion that has become an especially hectic one for various shelters as they take in lost animals, animals that may have been startled by the big sounds and hubbub of the fireworks-filled holiday.

Free Adoption Day at the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA is on Friday, June 29. Cats and dogs will be there, yes, as will "... rabbits, birds, pocket pets, and reptiles," so if your household has been hoping to welcome a new sweetheart, your fateful moment to find such a sweetie is coming up.

The shelter is looking to "empty kennels" before the holiday and match its wet-nosed, scaly-tailed, feathery-wing'd denizens with their perfect people.

Pasadena Humane says that 152 pets departed Raymond Avenue for their forever home on Free Adoption Day 2017, making it the center's "largest adoption day of the year."

"All dog and cat adoptions include the spay and neuter surgery, a microchip and age appropriate vaccines," is the good word. Also, a health-and-wellness exam — it is also free — is part of the adoption package, too, and a packet that provides important tips on caring for your newest family member.

Find more information on the 5th Annual Free Adoption Day at the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA now.

