The deadline for submitting your taxes is approaching and some Americans tend to associate the experience with stress as it may be an unfamiliar territory.

Even so, there is no excuse to evade making the process. It is legally required to follow the process but some people who, due to ignorance, resort to improvising or making serious mistakes that could cost a lot of money. However, there are numerous alternations to help taxpayers comply with the law in a reliable way.

One resource that has long stood out for its excellent help is the Mexican consulate in Los Angeles, where they offer assistance and guidance to people who qualify. One of the most attractive qualities of the help is that it is free.

Because it is free of charge, the consulate has a series of requirements and instructions for users and interested parties to organize themselves. Here is a list of some of the documents required to start the process:





Have a valid identification (license, passport, consular registration)

Proof of income and expenses

ITIN number or social security

Original documents (the department will make the copies they need)





The services will be offered at the Consulate General of Mexico in Los Angeles, which is located at 2401 W. 6th St, Los Angeles CA, 90057.

Just like previous years, you will be offered your ITIN (Personal Taxpayer Identification) number and will be able to file your tax return either by mail or at the IRS offices once you are registered.

To qualify for the assistance, it is required that the applicant worked in 2017 and they earned less than $54,000 for the year in which they will file taxes.

Despite the location’s name, the aid is not limited to only Mexicans and is available for all qualifying candidates

Know that although the tax season began on January 19, many leave the process until last minute so offices tend to be more popular as the April 17 deadline approaches.

To make an appointment with a financial adviser you must call 213-351-6800 extension 2319 or go to the financial advisory window in the consulate itself.

Those who may not live in close range to the Consulate can consider the following locations, where free tax services will also be offered (Note that the aid is only offered to candidates who made less than $60,000):



