Free Tax Services Offered to Qualifying Residents Around Los Angeles - NBC Southern California
Free Tax Services Offered to Qualifying Residents Around Los Angeles

By Gerardo Bonilla

Published 2 hours ago

    The deadline for submitting your taxes is approaching and some Americans tend to associate the experience with stress as it may be an unfamiliar territory.

    Even so, there is no excuse to evade making the process. It is legally required to follow the process but some people who, due to ignorance, resort to improvising or making serious mistakes that could cost a lot of money. However, there are numerous alternations to help taxpayers comply with the law in a reliable way.

    One resource that has long stood out for its excellent help is the Mexican consulate in Los Angeles, where they offer assistance and guidance to people who qualify. One of the most attractive qualities of the help is that it is free.

    Because it is free of charge, the consulate has a series of requirements and instructions for users and interested parties to organize themselves. Here is a list of some of the documents required to start the process:


    • Have a valid identification (license, passport, consular registration)
    • Proof of income and expenses
    • ITIN number or social security
    • Original documents (the department will make the copies they need)


    The services will be offered at the Consulate General of Mexico in Los Angeles, which is located at 2401 W. 6th St, Los Angeles CA, 90057.

    Just like previous years, you will be offered your ITIN (Personal Taxpayer Identification) number and will be able to file your tax return either by mail or at the IRS offices once you are registered.

    To qualify for the assistance, it is required that the applicant worked in 2017 and they earned less than $54,000 for the year in which they will file taxes.

    Despite the location’s name, the aid is not limited to only Mexicans and is available for all qualifying candidates

    Know that although the tax season began on January 19, many leave the process until last minute so offices tend to be more popular as the April 17 deadline approaches.

    To make an appointment with a financial adviser you must call 213-351-6800 extension 2319 or go to the financial advisory window in the consulate itself.

    Those who may not live in close range to the Consulate can consider the following locations, where free tax services will also be offered (Note that the aid is only offered to candidates who made less than $60,000):


    • Action Youth and Family Center Neighborhood
      4927 Huntington Drive, Suite 200. Los Angeles, CA 90032
      By appointment at 323-221-0779
    • PACE LA
      1055 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 900B. Los Angeles, CA 90017
      By appointment at 213-353-9400
    • Boys and Girls Club of Pomona Valley
      1420 S Carey Ave. Pomona, CA 91766
      Open Saturdays from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm
    • Building Skills Partnership
      828 W. Washington Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90015
      By appointment at 213-284-7765
    • The Children's Collective
      915 W Manchester Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90044
      By appointment at 213-747-4046
    • PACE EL MONTE
      11100 Valley Blvd. Suite 208. El Monte, CA 91731
      By appointment at 213-353-9400
    • California State University - Los Angeles
      5151 State University Dr - Salazar Hall 363. Los Angeles, CA 90032
      Open Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
    • USC VITA
      3335 S Figueroa St. - Suite MM. Los Angeles, CA 90007
      Hours: Thursday 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Pomona Public Library
      625 S. Garey Avenue. Pomona, CA 91766
      Open Saturdays from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
    • Central City Neighborhood Partners (CCNP)
      501 S. Bixel St. Los Angeles, CA 90017
      By appointment at 213-482-8618
    • Watts Labor Community Action Committee FSC
      10950 S. Central Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90059
      By appointment at 323-357-6262
    • CSUN - Friends of the Family
      16861 Parthenia Street. North Hills, CA 91343
      Hours: Wednesday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 2p.m.
    • Chinatown Service Center
      767 N. Hill Street - Suite 400. Los Angeles, CA 90012
      By appointment at 213-808-1700
    • West Angeles Comm Dev Corp
      6028 Crenshaw Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90043
      By appointment at 323-751-3440
    • CSUN Pacoima Library
      13605 Van Nuys Blvd. Pacoima, CA 91331
      Open Saturdays from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
    • East LA Community Corporation
      107 N. Boyle Avenue. Los Angeles, CA 90033
      By appointment at 323-604-1950
    • West LA Family Center Center
      4804 S. Centinela Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90066
      By appointment at 310-391-3457
    • El Nido Family Centers
      11243 Glenoaks Blvd-Suite 2. Pacoima, CA 91331
      By appointment at 818-896-7776
    • The Village Center
      1157 Lemoyne Street. Los Angeles, CA 90026
      By appointment at 213-483-6335
    • Youth Policy Institute (YPI)
      1075 N. Western Ave - Suite 110. Los Angeles, CA 90029
      By appointment at 323-836-0055
    • The CSUN VITA Clinic
      18111 Nordhoff St- Juniper Hall Room 1111. Northridge, CA 91330
      Hours: Monday to Tuesday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
    • Greater Sunrise Baptist Church
      906 E. 91st Street. Los Angeles, CA 90002
      By appointment at 213-901-6850
      Hours: Wednesday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    • LA Trade Tech College VITA
      400 W Washington Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90015
      By appointment at 213-763-5560
    • Board of Equalization Culver City Office
      5901 Green Valley Circle - Suite 200. Culver City, CA 90230
      By appointment at 310-342-1000
    • YPI-Work Source Center
      11623 Glenoaks Blvd. Pacoima, CA 91331
      By appointment at 818-492-4065
    • Mexican American Opportunity Foundation (MAOF)
      5657 E. Washington Blvd. Commerce, CA 90040
      By appointment at 323-890-1555

