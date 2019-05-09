Fullerton Man Found Fatally Shot in Alley

Ellils Reed, 28, was identified by his mother as the man who was shot and killed Wednesday May 8, 2019 in a Fullerton alley.

A 28-year-old man was found shot in a Fullerton alley late Wednesday and later died at a hospital.

Officers responded to the 3000 block of Topaz Lane about 11:40 p.m. Wednesday and found the victim in an alley suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Fullerton Police Department. Detectives believe the victim was shot in the 3100 block of Garnet Lane and ran about a block to the alley where he was found by officers, police said.

Officers and paramedics administered first aid and the victim was taken to a hospital where he died. The victim's mother identified him as Ellis Reed, 28. She said she last saw him alive when he was walking his girlfriend to her car Wednesday night.

A detailed description of the shooter was not immediately available.