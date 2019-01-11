Fundraising Concert to Help the Rebuild of Paramount Ranch

The Wardens will bring the strum-strong sounds to King Gillette Ranch on Saturday, Jan. 12.

What to Know Saturday, Jan. 12

King Gillette Ranch

$25 suggested donation

Seeking to connect, help, and offer comfort to those impacted by the Woolsey Fire, which raged through Malibu and several surrounding communities in the fall?

Southern Californians showed up, to be there for their neighbors as well as the treasured places that fell to the flames, in big numbers.

And that showing up continues, in myriad ways, including a fundraising concert set to bring music, deliver needed money, and raise hope at King Gillette Ranch on Saturday, Jan. 12.

The focus of the show?

To aid in the rebuilding of Paramount Ranch's Western Town. The historic film and TV set burned in the blaze, and while it was immediately determined that the picturesque town would be rebuilt, the efforts to support that goal very much roll on.

The concert will also raise funds for wildlife-tracking cameras and general park restoration, too, in addition to the love it'll send Paramount Ranch's way.

The Wardens, a trio known for summoning twang-terrific sounds, will be on the indoor stage at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas. (If you've heard The Wardens live before, chances might be that it was around Banff National Park, the gorgeous place where they're based.)

The suggested donation for the Calabasas concert?

It's $25, but feel free to give more, if you want to and are able to do so.

And, for sure, this is an all-ages show.

You can learn more about The Paramount Project, the effort to bring the burned ranch back, at this Santa Monica Mountains Fund page.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations