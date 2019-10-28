What to Know: Getty Fire Evacuations, Shelter, Road and School Closures

Evacuations were ordered early Monday in hillside neighborhoods on Los Angeles' Westside due to a fast-moving brush fire.
The Getty Fire began around 1:30 a.m. and, driven by strong winds, quickly burned through brush to the west of the 405 Freeway.
Below, updated evacuations and other information. Click here for a larger map.
Mandatory Evacuations
- Temescal Canyon is the western border
- Chautauqua Boulevard down to PCH
- Mulholland remains the north border
- 405 Freeway remains the east border
Evacuation Warning
- Mulholland to the north
- Topanga Canyon to the west
- Sunset Bouleard to the south and Sullivan Fire Road to the east
Evacuation Centers
- Westwood Recreation Center, 1350 South Sepulveda Blvd.
- Van Nuys / Sherman Oaks Recreation Center, 14201 Huston St.
Evacuation Center for Animals
- West Valley Animal Shelter, 20655 Plummer Street
- West LA Animal Shelter, 11361 W Pico Blvd.
Road Closures
- Soutbound Sepulveda Boulevard exit ramp
- Southbound Sunset Boulevard exit ramp
- Getty Center and Mulholland drivers exit ramp
School Closures
- Palisades and University high schools
- Emerson and Revere middle schools
- Brentwood, Brockton, Canyon, Community Magnet, Fairburn, Kentner, Marquez, Palisades, Roscomare, Nora Sterry, Topanga, Warner and Westwood elementary schools