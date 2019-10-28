What to Know: Getty Fire Evacuations, Shelter, Road and School Closures - NBC Southern California
UPDATED: 
California Wildfires
California Wildfires

California Wildfires

Coverage of brush fires across the state

What to Know: Getty Fire Evacuations, Shelter, Road and School Closures

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published 24 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

    LAFD
    A map published around 5 a.m. Monday Oct. 28, 2019 show evacuations in the Getty Fire.

    Evacuations were ordered early Monday in hillside neighborhoods on Los Angeles' Westside due to a fast-moving brush fire.

    The Getty Fire began around 1:30 a.m. and, driven by strong winds, quickly burned through brush to the west of the 405 Freeway.

    Below, updated evacuations and other information. Click here for a larger map.

    Photo credit: LAFD

    Mandatory Evacuations

    • Temescal Canyon is the western border
    • Chautauqua Boulevard down to PCH
    • Mulholland remains the north border
    • 405 Freeway remains the east border

    Evacuation Warning

    • Mulholland to the north
    • Topanga Canyon to the west
    • Sunset Bouleard to the south and Sullivan Fire Road to the east 

    Evacuation Centers

    • Westwood Recreation Center, 1350 South Sepulveda Blvd.
    • Van Nuys / Sherman Oaks Recreation Center, 14201 Huston St.

    Evacuation Center for Animals

    • West Valley Animal Shelter, 20655 Plummer Street
    • West LA Animal Shelter, 11361 W Pico Blvd.

    Road Closures

    • Soutbound Sepulveda Boulevard exit ramp
    • Southbound Sunset Boulevard exit ramp
    • Getty Center and Mulholland drivers exit ramp

    School Closures

    • Palisades and University high schools
    • Emerson and Revere middle schools
    • Brentwood, Brockton, Canyon, Community Magnet, Fairburn, Kentner, Marquez, Palisades, Roscomare, Nora Sterry, Topanga, Warner and Westwood elementary schools

