What to Know: Getty Fire Evacuations, Shelter, Road and School Closures

A map published around 5 a.m. Monday Oct. 28, 2019 show evacuations in the Getty Fire.

Evacuations were ordered early Monday in hillside neighborhoods on Los Angeles' Westside due to a fast-moving brush fire.

The Getty Fire began around 1:30 a.m. and, driven by strong winds, quickly burned through brush to the west of the 405 Freeway.

Below, updated evacuations and other information. Click here for a larger map.

Photo credit: LAFD

Mandatory Evacuations

Temescal Canyon is the western border

Chautauqua Boulevard down to PCH

Mulholland remains the north border

405 Freeway remains the east border

Evacuation Warning

Mulholland to the north

Topanga Canyon to the west

Sunset Bouleard to the south and Sullivan Fire Road to the east

Evacuation Centers

Westwood Recreation Center, 1350 South Sepulveda Blvd.

Van Nuys / Sherman Oaks Recreation Center, 14201 Huston St.

Evacuation Center for Animals

West Valley Animal Shelter, 20655 Plummer Street

West LA Animal Shelter, 11361 W Pico Blvd.

Road Closures

Soutbound Sepulveda Boulevard exit ramp

Southbound Sunset Boulevard exit ramp

Getty Center and Mulholland drivers exit ramp

School Closures