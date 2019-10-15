Glow, er, Go for 'Moonlight Forest' Tickets Now

Nature sparkles at this walk-through experience, which sparkles for just over two months at the Arcadia-based garden.

What to Know LA Arboretum & Botanic Garden

Nov. 9, 2019-Jan. 12, 2020

$25-$28 adult (times and dates may vary)

When we point up into the night sky, we're often gesturing, with excitement, in the direction of our lunar satellite.

And while the moon is magnificent, it is moonlight that allows we earthly denizens to appreciate its allure, mystery, and ancient beauty.

But when moonlight comes to our planet, it can take a different turn. Or rather Moonlight, as the colorful case will be at the Los Angeles Arboretum and Botanic Garden starting on Nov. 9, 2019.

For that's when a Moonlight Forest will glimmer and glow, giving those people eager for a dose of nighttime holiday whimsy plenty to soak up.

Tickets to this whimsical bon bon of a returning treat? They're on sale as of Oct. 15, 2019.

Of course, Arcadia's annual shimmer show, which involves large-scale lantern sculptures, doesn't borrow actual moonlight to make the over-sized artworks shine; that illumination is electric, which gives the pieces plenty of photographable panache.

Adding to the panache? The themes found within Moonlight Forest, which draw from nature and its beautiful bounty. Panda bears, sharks, fanciful flora, and other wonders will be as glowful as all get-out during the two-month experience.

It's actually just a pinch over two months, with a wrap date of Jan. 12, 2020.

And while it won't be open nightly, it will be open each weekend, and some select weekdays, making it a must-visit for those people looking for a peaceful way to shake off the day.

Or a place to go with the out-of-towners around the major holidays during the event's big run.

Though you may want all of that Moonlight magic to yourself. However you plan to connect with this under-the-sky, among-the-trees fantasy, best choose your date soon, as tickets can shimmer and glimmer right out the door, especially on busier Saturdays.

Shimmer here for this lunar-lovely lark, one that combines the real natural world and a large-scale, lit-up ode to its many gifts.

