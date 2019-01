An attempted robbery at a Costco in Northridge forced an evacuation on Jan. 7, 2019.

An armed man attempted to rob a Costco in Northridge Monday night, forcing evacuations of the store.

The incident took place on the 8800 block of Tampa Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

The suspect was armed with a handgun and attempted a smash-and-grab robbery before escaping out the back door, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The store was evacuated, but no shots were fired, according to the LAPD.