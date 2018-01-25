Happy Place Finds a New Happy Place

The late-fall pop-up closed due to a permit issue; now it is slated to return to L.A. Live's Event Deck in the spring.

How many happy places do you have?

You might count the coffeehouse down the road as one, seeing as how it makes your favorite lemon latte. Your couch might be another happy place for you, as well as your go-to hiking trail, the one you visit when you need to leave the woes of the day-to-day behind.

Happy places can be plentiful, and not singular, is the takeaway here, and if we needed more cause to believe in such a positive outlook, we can turn our sights to the Happy Place, the opened-just-before-Thanksgiving pop-up experience devoted to, well, happiness.

And, yes: There will now be, for the record, more than one Happy Place.

The Arts District destination was open for a few weeks in late November and December, during which time visitors snapped many photographs, including in that garden-tastic "super bloom room." But permit issues ensued, and Happy Place had to de-bloom and de-rainbow and de-birthday cake its location.

But there's a second Happy Place in the works, and it is due to open at a time of year which is pretty darn happy, thanks to the fact that lots of things are in bloom and the weather is perfectly warm but not too warm and summer is on the horizon.

That's right, there are new dates ahead for the limited-time event — April 26 through May 27, 2018 — and a new venue, too: The L.A. Live Event Deck.

What to expect at Happy Place, the sunshiny sequel? Look for "...more larger-than-life installations, new multi-sensory immersive rooms, and even more moments curated to 'Capture Your Happy.'"

Ready to levitate your spirit at L.A. Live and up your outlook? Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 2, a day that's very much about looking ahead to springtime and its many gifts and pleasures.

Best be awake fairly early, like a groundhog searching for his shadow, though, as tickets become available at 10 in the morning.

