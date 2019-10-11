Haunted Little Tokyo's October Festivities

A pumpkin patch, a ghost tour, and trick-or-treating are on the sweetly spooky schedule for the DTLA district.

What to Know Pumpkin Patch Oct. 18-20

Haunted Ghosts Walking Tour is on Oct. 19

Trick-or-treating happens on Oct. 26

Plenty of places throw plenty of parties for plenty of seasonal reasons, and while those celebrations can run the good-time gamut, they generally, as a rule, wrap up within a day.

Not in Little Tokyo, though.

The historic district's beloved penchant for great, community-inclusive, super-celebratory parties is well-known, from Nisei Week (which is actually well over a week in length) to the neighborhood's super-big, sweetly spooky Haunted Little Tokyo happenings.

What's Haunted Little Tokyo? Call it a series of eerily effervescent events, on different days, with different themes, with a common center: They all happen in and around the beautiful and storied DTLA neighborhood.

Which means that if you want to visit a pumpkin patch, you can, from Oct. 18 through 20.

Want to hop on a cool, tale-packed ghost tour? The Little Tokyo Historical Society is leading one, with a focus on the "haunted historical buildings" of the area. Head for the East West Players Theater Courtyard at Union Center for the Arts for this spirited saunter, which happens on Oct. 19 (it's $20).

Free trick-or-treating is on the roster for early in the evening on Saturday, Oct. 26, while a block party will pop up later that night, complete with a costume contest, food booths, and a beer garden, too.

Do you love Little Tokyo? Then you know that it always goes the delightful distance when creating culturally amazing and ever-riveting revelries for locals and visitors alike.

Stop by one or all of the events, this October, and send some sweetness back to this spookily spectacular neighborhood during its spookiest stretch of the year.

