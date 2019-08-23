Have a Fun Day at Milk Bar's 'Sundae Sunday'

Do sundaes give you #thatfridayfeeling? Then be cheered, for a full Sunday devoted to zazzy, you-build-'em sundaes is popping up at Milk Bar on Aug. 25.

What to Know Sunday, Aug. 25

7150 Melrose Ave.

$10

Who in the room gets a bit tetchy in the topping department?

As in, you need something saucy 'n sweet to slather your soft serve, and something nutty, and perhaps something a little zany, too.

No one would dare call you difficult for making such low-level but important-to-you demands. And, when you think about it, we're all looking for little ways to find elements of control, or at least owning our destinies, in our day-to-day lives.

Sundae toppings provide us a small gateway into the particular emotion, and then the emotion that follows is happiness, because we're busy eating the sundae we've built.

Milk Bar is going to help us de-tetchy our worlds, and give us that got-it-all-going-on glow, on Sunday, Aug. 25. For that's Sundae Sunday at the Melrose Avenue outpost o' creative confections, and the special that day is as nice as August is hot.

And it is dang hot, isn't, right now? So get to the shop from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and customize your cold goodie.

You're invited to invent your "dream Milk Bar sundae" for the price of ten bucks. That includes your Soft Serve pick, a sauce (mmm, pickled strawberry is a choice, as is fudge), a topping (think sprinkles or crunch), and, wait for it, or don't, a cookie.

You're not a cookie-wait-ist, right? Always eat the cookie first, or, better yet, use it as an impromptu spoon to scoop up soft serve.

Top-notch toppings, well-made soft serve, the chance to BYO (build your own), a toasty August Sunday, and a tenner?

Nothing tetchy here, only mmm-worthy times at Melrose's own Milk Bar.

