Hello Kitty to Pop by Tanaka Farms One Last Time

Opening ceremonies and first days and celebratory kick-offs can absolutely run them. Sometimes a shindig will be on the low-key side, if it fits a humbler location, while other galas will be beyond grand.

But if it is the opening day of the Tanaka Farms pumpkin patch in Irvine, you just might spy a truly famous, bow-topped, happy-making character.

Hello, Hello Kitty.

Of course, other Sanrio icons have popped up at the fruit-filled wonderland in recent years, thanks to a limited-time partnership between the historic spread and the Japan-based pop culture powerhouse.

Hello Kitty, however, will be front-and-center on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., as part of the pumpkin-fun party.

One bittersweet thing to note? "This will be the last appearance of Hello Kitty at Tanaka Farms," is the word, so secure your parking pass sooner than later.

In fact, parking passes will be required every weekend during the pumpkin patch's 2019 run. If you decide to call upon Tanaka Farms on a weekday, the parking is free.

So what can you do once there? Pick a pumpkin, of course, but the Barnyard Educational Exhibit wil feature "chickens, goats, bunnies, and piglets!"

Keep in mind that Hello Kitty will only be there on Sept. 21, but the patch will remain open into late October.

Admission and more info on those all-important weekend parking passes? Click.

